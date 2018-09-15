For sale: Sympathetically renovated historic Yorkshire farmhouse with spectacular views

This 17th century, Grade II listed farmhouse had been empty for 140 years when Tim Hird fell in love with it and decided to make it habitable.

The property, which is in a spectacular rural location near Pateley Bridge, is now a characterful and cosy four-bedroom home.

The view from the house

Tim, who spent two years on the transformation, says: “It was a challenge but the location, the peace and quiet and the views made it all worthwhile.”

For sale in Leeds: The Georgian gem hidden away from the world

The property was supposed to be Tim’s forever home but he has caught the renovation bug and is selling to tackle after spotting a Nidderdale barn with potential to convert.

The farmhouse has a reception hall with cloakroom, a sitting room and another reception room that could be a fourth bedroom, a utility area and a living kitchen with wood-burning stove.

Bedroom with a view

On the first floor, there is a master bedroom with dressing room and en-suite, a double bedroom, a third bedroom with mezzanine level and a house bathroom. Outside, there is private parking and gardens.

The farmhouse is set in an Upper Nidderdale sporting estate extending to 1,415 acres.

Contact: Dacre, Son and Hartley, tel:01423 711010, www.dacres.co.uk

Bracken Ridge Old Farmhouse

The living kitchen

Lofthouse, £399,950

www.dacres.co.uk