For sale: Restored medieval Yorkshire Dales manor is hidden historical gem

This beautifully restored medieval manor house in the popular Dales village of Grassington is a hidden historical gem.

Surrounded by a high stone wall and sitting in just under two acres of garden, few people realise that it exists “It is one of the village’s best kept secrets,” says estate agent Amanda May of Dale Eddison.

The sitting room with original beams.

“The stone walling ensures a remarkable degree of privacy, belying the fact that the property stands in the centre of the village and is just a two minute walk to the shops.”

The Grade II* listed building dates back to the 13th century and has retained many period features. The grounds feature a number of trees over a century old, including a Weeping Ash, which is believed to be 250 years old.

George and Carol Rayner bought the property in 2014 and have carried out a sensitive, no expense spared restoration.

The new kitchen

“My husband has always loved this house and so when it came up for sale he wanted to view it. I wasn’t interested in moving but when I saw it I fell in love with it too,” says Carol.

Although the couple knew it would need work, they didn’t realise how much.

“We took some of the plaster off and that exposed beams that were rotten and floating with little support. That’s when we decided to gut the house completely. We took it back to the original stonework, replaced beams and used lime plaster that allows the house to breathe,” says Carol.

The couple, who used craftsmen builders, also replaced the roof, the electrics and the plumbing and installed a new heating system with underfloor heating downstairs. They also got permission to create a large kitchen by extending the original into a morning room.

One of the bathrooms with freestanding copper bath

The renovation, which took two years, is complemented by exquisite decor

“It was an emotional journey but this is a very special house and it’s been worth it to know that the work we have done will see it standing here for hundreds of years more,” says Carol, who is selling to move abroad.

Grassington Hall has a reception hall, sitting room, snug, dining room, cloakroom, living room, dining kitchen, utility room, shower room, four bedrooms and two bathrooms. Outside is garaging, gardens, a parking area and summer house plus planning permision for a shepherd’s hut.

Grassington Hall, £2m

The dining room

