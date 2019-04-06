Robin's Hood Bay.

For sale - One of the best homes with a sea view in Robin Hood's Bay

This former fisherman’s cottage ticks every box for those who dream of owning a home in beautiful Robin Hood’s Bay.

Cliffroyd on Covet Hill is large, light and bright and sits in the heart of the village boasting panoramic sea views across the bay. It also comes with the chance to buy the garage on lease, a rarity in this characterful village. It has an asking price of £490,000 and is being marketed by Carter Jonas in York. Go through the keyhole:

1. Cliffroyd

One of the bedrooms with balcony and views.

2. Cliffroyd

The view from the balcony.

3. Cliffroyd

The dining kitchen.

4. Cliffroyd

