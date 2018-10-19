For sale in Yorkshire: Chocolate box riverside cottage is oldest thatched home

This historic home dates back to the 1300s and has many medieval features, including the original timbers.

David and Linda Meikle prefer to think of themselves as curators rather than owners of the Manor Cottage, which is the oldest thatched house in Knaresborough.

The garden has views of the famous viaduct

Thought to have been built for men who served John of Gaunt, who was Lord of the Manor of Knaresborough, it was later used by the church.

While its chocolate box charm is appealing, the views are also a major selling point. They overlook the river and the stone-built Victorian viaduct.

Mr and Mrs Meikle bought grade II listed Manor Cottage four years ago and have upgraded the interiors with a new kitchen and bathroom. They also installed a wood-burning stoves They are selling to buy a property with an annexe that can be use as an office.

The cottage has a storm porch, drawing room, sitting room, dining kitchen, galleried landing, master bedroom with en-suite shower room, guest bedroom with en-suite shower room and an additional double bedroom. Outside, there are tiered lawns and terraces plus allocated parking.

The sitting room with original beams

Contact: Beadnall Copley, tel: 01423 503500, www.beadnallcopley.co.uk

Water Bag Bank, Knaresborough

Price: £600,000

beadnallcopley.co.uk