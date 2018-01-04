Food, fun and festivals in Leeds for the new year

Already got the January blues and in need of some social life plans?

Don’t fret, some of the best beer festivals and live music line-ups are already set to return along with some new events too.

As we see the winter out and after its inaugural success in 2017, the UK’s first hop-led beer festival, Hop City 2018, will be making its return next year, presented by Northern Monk Brew Co.

Beer lovers can delight in the 25 breweries which will be in attendance to showcase the best hoppy beers on the planet.

Leeds Festival is always the highlight and the grand finale of the summer season taking place over the August Bank Holiday weekend.

With music of all types the event at Bramham Park attracts some of the world’s biggest artists. This year’s line-up is to be confirmed but there have been rumours that the Foo Fighters will be performing.

A good one for the onset of Autumn is the Leeds International Beer Festival

Spread across four days in the heart of Leeds at the Town Hall, this annual beer festival, September 6-8, features more than 100 craft beers and ciders brewed in the UK and overseas, along with a street food market, live music and plenty of beer related events and activities.

Eat North is set to return to a street near you from spring. The weekly food fair from Leeds Indie Food came off the back of the May food and drink festival which saw 90 events from local businesses and producers take place over a fortnight around the city.

It was so popular that the spin off pop-ups were started.

And fresh for 2018 in Leeds will be an Ice Cream Festival, Cool off with a refreshing cone or cup and indulge in a range of new and exclusive creations from local manufacturers.

So, here is to a delicious and diverse 2018 menu.