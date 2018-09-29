Food and drink - Light and lovely - this Simon Rogan dish will impress anyone you cook it for

The firm white flesh of brill has a sweet taste, which marries perfectly with buttery, creamy sauces. Here, it’s spiked with peppery watercress, a strong-tasting salad leaf that can hold its own against the intense flavour of the griddled asparagus. It’s a really simple dish, lifted by the browned butter," says Somon Rogan.

HOW TO MAKE SIMON ROGAN’S BUTTER-POACHED BRILL AND ASPARAGUS WITH WATERCRESS SAUCE

Ingredients: (Serves four)

For the butter-poached brill:

500g unsalted butter

4 portions of brill, about 80g each

For the griddled asparagus:

20 spears of green asparagus

Rapeseed oil

Pinch of salt

For the watercress cream sauce:

50ml double cream

100ml White Chicken Stock

150g watercress with stalks

Pinch of salt

For the white chicken stock:

3kg chicken wings

5L water

Baby watercress and cornflowers to serve (optional)

Method:

1. To make the stock, roughly chop the chicken wings and put them in a large, heavy-based saucepan with five litres of water. Bring to the boil over a medium heat, then reduce the heat and simmer for two to three hours, skimming occasionally. Remove from the heat and leave to cool, then strain through a muslin-lined sieve. Keep the stock covered in the fridge and use within three to four days, or freeze and use within three months.

2. Place a large, heavy-based saucepan over a medium heat. Add the butter and cook until it foams. Once foaming, reduce the heat and let the butter cook for another 10-15 minutes, until it reaches a very dark brown colour and has a nutty aroma. It will be extremely hot. Remove the pan from the heat and allow to cool. When cool, strain through a muslin-lined sieve and discard the milk solids. Leave to one side.

3. To make the sauce, put the cream and stock in a small, heavy-based saucepan over a low heat and reduce by half. Transfer to a blender with the watercress and blend until smooth. Pass through a fine sieve and season.

4. Bring a large saucepan of salted water to the boil. Peel each asparagus spear and snap off the woody part of the stem. Blanch for two minutes, or until tender, then remove and refresh in a bowl of iced water. Drain and leave to dry on kitchen paper. When dry, coat each spear with a drizzle of rapeseed oil and scatter a generous pinch of salt over all of them. Heat a griddle pan over a high heat, add the asparagus spears and grill for two to three minutes, or until slightly charred.

5. In a medium, heavy-based saucepan over a low heat, bring the browned butter to a temperature of 55°C. Remove from the heat, add the fish and leave to cook gently in the residual heat of the butter for 15-20 minutes. Remove the fish from the butter and drain on kitchen paper.

6. Divide the asparagus among plates. Spoon the watercress sauce on to each plate and place the cooked fish on top. Finish with baby watercress and cornflowers, if you like.

Rogan: The Cookbook by Simon Rogan is published by HarperCollins, priced £30. Available now.

TECHNIQUE: SOY SAUCE KNOW-HOW

Japanese soy sauce

Also known as shoyu, it’s brewed from soya beans, wheat, salt and water, fermented with a bacterial culture called koji for several months to give deep umami flavours. Shoyu tends to be dark, but is thinner and clearer than most Chinese soy, with a more rounded savouriness that comes from the use of roasted wheat. It’s also lower in salt.

How to use it…Like other soy sauces, it can be used in stir-fries and marinades, and its balanced flavour makes it a good choice for Asian salad dressings. It can also be used for dipping and as a condiment. Kikkoman is the best known brand, and the one the delicious. team recommends.

Tamari

A Japanese soy sauce brewed almost exclusively from soya beans, often as a by-product of miso paste manufacture. It tends to be darker and thicker than other Japanese soy sauce. Although it traditionally contains no wheat, some brands contain enough to make it unsuitable for gluten-free diets, so check the label if you’re coeliac.

How to use it… The thicker consistency makes it better for cooking and marinades than dipping sauces.

Chinese dark soy

Once made with just soya beans, it now often includes wheat or white flour. Although slow-fermented Chinese soy sauces do exist (look for the terms ‘brewed’ or ‘traditionally brewed’ on the label), brewing times are often shorter than is needed to give them depth of colour or flavour, so caramel, sugar and other flavour enhancers are sometimes added. Chinese soy sauces are generally more viscous than Japanese sauces and often have preservatives added. Some are produced artificially without any natural fermentation at all and rely entirely on MSG (E621) and other flavourings. These tend to be salty with no complexity of flavour. Read the ingredients list: the fewer the better.

How to use it… It’s usually added during cooking to impart colour as well as seasoning to a dish. It’s also used in dark sauces and marinades and is sometimes combined with light soy (see below) to achieve a balance of colour and flavour.

Chinese light soy

In traditionally brewed sauces, the paler colour is the result of shorter fermentation times, though these days it usually just means less added caramel.

How to use it… Lighter doesn’t always mean weaker. Although it has a thinner texture, light soy is usually saltier than dark soy and it’s used primarily for seasoning dishes. It’s also used for dipping.