Food and drink festival set for Ilkley debut

The best in local food, music, drink and performing arts will be showcased at the Food and Drink Festival debuting in Ilkley this summer.

At the heart of the festival lies street food with more than 20 of the North of England’s best independent street food vendors cooking up a myriad of flavours aiming to tantalize the taste buds of food connoisseurs.

“Our ethos is simple: we want to provide quality family days out, while supporting the best of local food and drink producers,” said festival organiser Michael Johnston.

In addition, the festival’s Market Street will bring together more than 50 market stalls where the finest local artisan producers offer vegetables, cheeses, jams, pies, crafts and much more on June 29 and 30.

In terms of drink on offer, there will be pop-up wine, cocktail and champagne bars as well as special ales from independent breweries provided by local favourite’s, Ilkley Brewery.

Michael added: “Having spent a lot of time in Ilkley when growing up, we’ve been dreaming of hosting an event here.

“Now we have the opportunity to bring the model that is so popular at The North Leeds Food Festival in Leeds, to Ilkley.”

The festival is not just about the food and drink though.

As a platform for all upcoming talent in the area, the event will feature more than 20 bands and performers across the weekend.

You can visit both Facebook and Instagram pages (@ilkleyfoodanddrinkfestival) to keep up-to-date with the latest information and details on the festival.