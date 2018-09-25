Floral tributes laid to teenage boy who died after road collision in Morley

Floral tributes have begun to be laid in memory of 13-year-old Thomas Easton, of Morley, who died today of injuries sustained in a road accident last week.

Friends and family have begun to leave bunches of flowers at the scene of the accident, in Wide Lane, Morley.

Floral tributes to Thomas Easton, aged 13, who has died after a road accident

One said: "Rest in paradise Thomas, gone but not forgotten."

Another said: "Still doesn't seem real that you are not with us, your cousins."

A third read: "Sleep tight baby."

Thomas had been left in a critical condition after being hit by a truck last Wednesday, September 19.

West Yorkshire Police have confirmed that he died in hospital in the early hours of today.

Officers say they want to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision, which happened on Wide Lane in Morley shortly before 2pm.

Initial enquiries indicated that Thomas had just got off a single-decker bus and was crossing the road when he was hit by the Nissan Navara pick-up truck.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the West Yorkshire force’s Major Collision Enquiry Team via 101.