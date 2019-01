Have your say

Flights have been suspended at Heathrow after a suspected drone sighting, an airport spokesman said today.

A statement from Heathrow Airport said: “We are responding to a drone sighting at Heathrow and are working closely with the Met Police to prevent any threat to operational safety.

“As a precautionary measure, we have stopped departures while we investigate.

“We apologise to passengers for any inconvenience this may cause.”