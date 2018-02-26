Flat fire leads to suspected gas explosion in Bradford

A fire investigation officer and Gas Board officials have been investigating the cause of the fire and a suspected gas explosion in Bradford tonight.

Three crews from Bradford, Cleckheaton and Shipley were called to the flat at Tenbury Fold at around 4.15pm today.

There had been a fire in the kitchen of the flat which West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue say resulted in a suspected gas explosion.

Initial reports suggested that people had got caught up in the incident but it transpired that there was no-one involved and the fire was out by the time they got there.

The crews the helped in making scene safe.