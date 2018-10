Have your say

A man indecently exposed himself to a woman in Harrogate.

Police are now trying to trace the man, following the incident at Pine Woods, near Crag Lane,

Harlow Carr Gardens, at about 4pm yesterday (Sunday).

He has been described as being white, around 6ft tall and slim.

The man was wearing a blue hat and blue shoes.

Anyone with information ins asked call police on 101, quoting reference number 12180187568.