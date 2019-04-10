Flashback to when Game of Thrones star Kit Harington partied in Leeds and Saltaire

Game of Thrones returns this week - and actor Kit Harington's character Jon Snow is expected to have a major say in the conclusion of the final season.

Harington has been a mainstay of the HBO drama since its first series and is one of the most popular members of the cast.

But back in 2017, he took a break from Game of Thrones commitments to film a BBC historical drama in Yorkshire.

During his stay in the county, Harington was spotted out and about in Saltaire with fellow members of the Gunpowder cast and attended a wrap party at a bar in Leeds city centre.

Gunpowder was shot in spring 2017 as part of a partnership with Screen Yorkshire. Locations such as Oakwell Hall, Kirkstall Abbey, East Riddlesden Hall, Ilkley Moor and Dalton Mills in Keighley all appeared in the drama, which told the story of the Gunpowder Plot. Harington played conspirator Robert Catesby.

Harington and his girlfriend Rose Leslie - whom he has since married - rented a property near Saltaire and were regulars in bars and cafes in the village during the shoot.

The couple hung out in bistro The Terrace with actress Liv Tyler, and the Gunpowder producers were so keen on the restaurant that they asked to hold the wrap party there. However, The Terrace didn't have an all-night licence, so the event was booked for waterfront bar and nightclub The Oracle at Brewery Wharf in Leeds instead.

He watched football at The Rosse and visited other Saltaire pubs including Boathouse Inn and Fanny's Ale House.