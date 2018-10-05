Flash sale offers discounts for 2018 Leeds Abbey Dash

Have your say

THE AGE UK Leeds Abbey Dash is having a flash sale to celebrate Grandparents’ Day.

Anyone signing up to take part in the YEP-backed Age UK Leeds Abbey Dash from today to Monday October 8 will get a 25 per cent discount to celebrate Grandparents’ Day, which takes place this Sunday.

The Age UK Leeds Abbey Dash 2018 will see thousands of runners take to the city’s streets on Sunday November 4.

They will be raising funds for the charity to make a real difference to the lives of vulnerable older people.

An Age UK spokesperson said: “The Dash is fast becoming a record-breaking course. It’s popular with fun-runners, celebrities and elite athletes alike.

“Age UK is calling on first-time runners as well as experienced runners to sign up.”

Registration fee for the event is normally £26.

To get the discount, jus type GRANDPARENT when registering to take part at www.ageuk.org.uk/dash