Five weird and wonderful gadgets on show in Leeds

From a Victorian skirt lifter to a vintage vaccum, Leeds is playing home to some weird and wonderful gadgets.

Leeds Discovery Centre will be holding a free workshop looking at how modern day gadgets have developed from historical prototypes. as part of the 2019 Leeds Festival of Science. These are just some of the gadgets which you c expect to enjoy at the event being held on Wednesday, April 3, from 10am until 2pm:

1. 1930s perming machine Known at the time as a permanent wave machine, the bizarre looking contraption was used in a hair salon in Bramley and was collected by Leeds Museums and Galleries in 1978. other Buy a Photo

2. Victorian skirt lifter Known as a dress lifter, skirt grip, dress suspender, hem-holder, page or porte-jupe, it lifted up a long skirt and attaching it to the belt. This would help the wearer to move more freely and avoid getting their skirt hem dirty. other Buy a Photo

3. Early typewriter This early model is similar in design to some of the first commercial typewriters, which were introduced in 1874. Typewriters didnt become common in offices until after the mid-1880s. other Buy a Photo

4. Spring-board for the game of Knurr and Spell Once a popular Yorkshire pub game, Knurr and Spell is played with a levered trap like this, which throws the knurr into the air for a player to hit with the spell as far as they can. other Buy a Photo

View more