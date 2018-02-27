Five things: Lotherton Hall, Leeds

Think you know Lotherton Hall in Leeds? Think again.

1. Lotherton Hall is a country house near Aberford on the outskirts of Leeds and is 200 miles equidistant between London and Edinburgh.

2. It is thought that a hall was built at Lotherton as early as 1086 but it took its current form in 1893 after being remodelled by the Gascoigne family.

3. There is a 12th century Norman chapel in the grounds which was in use until 1830 and renovated between 1913 and 1917.

4. In November 1973, the house and grounds featured as ‘Upperdyke Hall’ in an episode of the long-running BBC One sitcom Last of the Summer Wine.

5. The estate is home to an extensive collection of endangered bird species and a herd of red deer.