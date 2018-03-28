Five reasons to buy Thursday’s YEP - including an amazing Leeds United ticket competition

In a bumper Yorkshire Evening Post on Thursday we have 60 pages of news and sport plus 12-page What’s On Guide to help you make the most of the Easter Weekend.

1. Win A family season ticket to Leeds United

Cheer on the mighty Whites next season absolutely free - we have two adult and two junior season tickets to be won for the East Stand for 2018/19 season.

2. Win tickets to the Josh Warrington v Lee Selby fight at Elland Road

Selby will be making the fifth defence of his IBF World Featherweight Championship against Leeds challenger Josh Warrington and we have tickets to be won.

3. Win £100 to splurge in Trinity Leeds!

To celebrate the fifth birthday of Trinity Leeds shopping centre we have FIVE lots of £100 shopping vouchers to be won.

4. Bargain buys

Fashion writer Stephanie Smith picks out the best value on the high street and online. Essential reading for the discerning shopper who likes value for money, but style beyond their purse.

5. Into the woods of the future

Take a peek behind the scenes at one of Yorkshire’s biggest planting operations. Our page three story focuses on The Arium in north Leeds, which has super high-tech growing methods. At the heart of this new approach is an incredible machine capable of potting 100,000 plants per day and is incredible sight to see.