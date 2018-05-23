Five marathons in 4 days for Leeds trio in memory of loved ones

A trio of big-hearted fundraisers are preparing for a lung-busting challenge scaling the length of the Leeds-Liverpool Canal, as a tribute to loved ones.

Jamie Sheard, 26, from Leeds, will be joined by pal Sam Gibson, 25 as the pair aim to run the equivalent of five marathons in just four days, across 127 miles along the towpath, for charity.

Tribute: Jeanette Sheard, pictured with her daughter, Rebecca.

They will be backed on their quest by Lena Hughes, 22, who will cycle alongside when they start their journey in Liverpool tomorrow.

Mr Sheard, a former Allerton High School pupil, organised the challenge in memory of his mum, Jeanette, who died aged 42 following a battle with cancer on March 29, 2008.

“It’s my mum’s 10-year anniversary since her death this year and I’m doing it for her legacy - it’s about remembering her,” he said.

“My mum was the glue of the family, she kept everybody together.

Miss Hughes is taking part in the challenge in memory of her dad, Simon Hughes, pictured.

“We miss her every day. She was always caring and looking out for others.”

While Mr Gibson is running in support of his grandmother, who has dementia, Miss Hughes is taking part in the challenge in memory of her dad Simon Hughes, who died aged 47 after a battle with cancer, in 2013.

They are raising funds for the Alzheimer's Society and St Catherine's Hospice, respectively.

Meanwhile, Mr Sheard is donating his portion of the funds to St Gemma’s Hospice, which cared for his mum.

“The staff were there mentally to help us through it as well as the support they gave my mum,” he said.

"At the time when you are at the hospice it's like a blur, you are numb.

“St Gemma’s have really nice facilities and I wanted to give something back.

“It’s priceless in terms of what it gives people.”

What is their Leeds-Liverpool Canal fundraising challenge?

The fundraising trio are aiming to cover 32-miles-a-day as part of their challenge from Liverpool to Leeds, raising cash for charity.

Covering the equivalent of five marathons in just four days, they will be passing through Wigan, Burnley and Skipton on their way back to Leeds after setting off on the journey tomorrow from Liverpool.

It will culminate in an arrival party at Water Lane Boathouse on May 28, where they will celebrate with friends and family.

The trio have already raised more than £2,000 of their £4,000 target.

