Five hundred bales of hay on fire at Kirkburton

Four fire engines were called out to a large hay-bale fire near Huddersfield last night (September 16).

About 500 bales of hay had caught light shortly before midnight at Highwood Lane, Kirkburton.

The crews, from Skelmanthorpe, Rastrick and two from Huddersfield, used large jets to extinguish the blaze.