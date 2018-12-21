Five beautiful Yorkshire countryside walks to blow away the cobwebs
Blow away the cobwebs with a bracing walk around the beautiful Yorkshire countryside.
Here are five suggestions:
1. Grimworth Reservoir
A circular 4.5-mile walk around the reservoir off the Pateley Bridge to Grassington Road. It takes an anti-clockwise circuit, providing some stunning views. Also one of the best places to see wigeon, teal and Canada geese.
This walk, near Huddersfield, takes you through sites of scientific and scenic interest including Royd Edge, Blackmoorfoot Reservoir and Honley Wood. Take the 9-mile circular route or explore National Trusts Marsden Moor Estate.
From 1885 until its closure in 1965 the old railway line from Scarborough to Whitby took goods and passengers up and down the North Yorkshire coast. It is now a 21.5 mile off-road route through the North York Moors National Park.
There are some stunning walks around the National Park and, if you need inspiration, there are plenty to download from northyorkmoors.org.uk. Take your pick of around 2,300 km of paths and tracks suited to walkers and cyclists.