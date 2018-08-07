Five arrests after police helicopter and force dogs chase Leeds suspects in stolen car

Five people from Leeds were arrested after a police chase involving a helicopter and police dogs.

The incident began when a batch of razor blades were stolen from a shop on Northallerton High Street.

Some of the stolen items recovered by police

CCTV was used to track the five suspects, who made off down Romanby Road.

One woman was stopped by PCSOs and detained and arrested.

The other four left the area in a car which was pursued by police to Morton on Swale, where it was dumped and the suspects then made off on foot across 'gardens and fields'.

Air support and police dogs were deployed and four men were then arrested.

A spokesman for Northallerton Police said: "The five suspects all from the Leeds area had travelled to our area in a stolen car from Leeds which was seized.

"Property was recovered and it was later found that a number of the suspects were wanted by numerous forces and one was wanted for recall to prison.

"Well done to all involved including CCTV and the public who assisted us in locating the suspects. If you come to NY to commit crime you’ll do the time."

