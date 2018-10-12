Fitness is fun as new £9,000 trim trail opens at Leeds school

Have your say

YOUNGSTERS at a Leeds school are happy to be back on the fitness trail after a two-year wait.

Broadgate Primary School in Horsforth had a popular trim trail mini assault course until 2016 when the majority of it was axed to make way for a building extension at the school.

5 October 2018...... Stuart Andrew MP with PTA members and children with the new trim trail play equipment at Broadgate Primary School in Hoirsforth. Picture Tony Johnson.

The school’s Parent Teacher Association – backed by local businesses – raised £9,000 to build a new wooden trim trail, which will also be used by Horsforth Children’s Centre.

The new trail includes a climbing wall, monkey ropes and balancing planks.

It was officially unveiled yesterday by Horsforth MP Stuart Andrew.

Parent Teacher association member Gaye Wilmot, whose six-year-old son Ben is a pupil at Broadgate Primary School, said: “Pupils really missed playing and exercising on the trim trail, so the ambitious project to replace the structure became the main focus of the Parent Teacher Association’s fundraising efforts.”

She said £5,000 has been raised towards the £7,000 needed to create an extension to the trim trail for smaller children to use.

The Broadgate Pacers, a running club for parents of children at the school, raised a significant contribution to the total sum raised when they completed the Leeds 10K in July.

Gaye added: “The trim trail is something all the children can get involved with. It’s a really god thing for both girls and boys.

“It’s something they find fun rather than something they feel they have to do.

“It’s more like playing than sport and the children think that it’s great.”