First snow falls in Yorkshire as cold weather sets in - is more on the way? Full weekend forecast

The first snow has fallen in Yorkshire today as the winter season sets in again.

Snow showers have been captured on camera in Richmondshire, North Yorkshire.

While the flurries are unlikely to settle - the ground is already quite wet - it's still a sign that winter is firmly on the way.

The Met Office is reporting that temperatures across the country are 'mostly just above freezing'.

Drivers have been warned to take care of ice patches on roads, while police have warned drivers to be extra careful when defrosting cars.

Here's the forecast for this weekend:

Regional Forecast for Yorkshire & Humber

Cold, with strong winds. Frequent showers, wintry across hills.

Saturday daytime:

Sunny spells, but also some heavy showers, especially at first and again through the afternoon. These are likely to fall as hail in places, and continue to be wintry across the Yorkshire Dales. Feeling cold in the strong winds. Maximum temperature 7 °C.

Tonight:

Another cold night with a few showers continuing, these mainly near the coast where winds will remain brisk. A frost developing quite widely inland with icy patches affecting some parts. Minimum temperature 0 °C.

Sunday:

Staying cold with sunny spells and a few more showers. these again mainly affecting more eastern areas. Winds a little lighter than for Saturday. Maximum temperature 9 °C.

Outlook for Monday to Wednesday:

Monday perhaps drier with sunny spells but still some showers in places. Tuesday cloudy with rain or showers and cold northeast winds. Wednesday starting cold and dry. Rain likely later.