First phase of £28m of park and ride improvements submitted to Leeds City Council

Plans to increase a car park next to Leeds United’s Elland Road stadium have been submitted to Leeds City Council.

The plans come as part of an extension to the successful South Leeds park and ride scheme, and would involve expanding the existing car park by 550 spaces.

It follows the council agreeing during the summer to pump an extra £28m into park and ride schemes in the city.

Under the original plans for the site, there would also be an additional bus added to the services, which would increase the frequency at peak times from every eight minutes to every six minutes.

The increase in 500 spaces would take the capacity of the site up to 1,350

The work would involve building a new link road between Bobby Collins Way and Lowfields Road.

Work is expected to be completed by the end of 2019.

Funding for the work, expected to cost around £5m, was agreed at a meeting of Leeds City Council’s executive committee back in July, along with a new £23m park and ride scheme in Stourton.

Commenting on the application, Gareth Brown, a member of the public from Colton, asked whether a cycleway can be included in the plans.

Gareth Brown said: “This should be standard in all new road construction in Leeds. It would provide an ideal quiet cycleway to and from the ice rink but also allow people to cycle and ride.

“Why not also include cycle parking provision? (It is) very disappointing the council itself is proposing a brand new road with no segregated cycleways.”

People are encouraged to have their say on the proposals, which are expected to go before planning chiefs in January 2019.