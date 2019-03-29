First look - Plans revealed for 300 new homes in Leeds

This is what house hunters can expect from a major new residential development in Leeds.

Housebuilder Redrow is gearing up to start work on initial phases at Thorpe Park Leeds in April, with show homes ready towards the end of this year and the first homes expected to be ready to move into at the start of 2020.

The development of up to 300 homes is expected to take around four years to complete and comes with a package of community benefits worth around £1.5 million, including over £1m to local education provision.

The site will feature 15 per cent affordable housing worth a further £7.1m.

The development sits close to the site earmarked for a new railway station and park and ride, on the Leeds-York/Selby line, which would make the new homes particularly attractive to commuters – especially with anticipated journey times to Leeds city centre of only eight minutes.

And homeowners will also benefit from close proximity to newly-opened retail park The Springs which is already home to big names including Next, Boots, M&S Food, TK Maxx, Pure Gym and Odeon cinema, and several high-end restaurants.

READ MORE: Seven reasons to visit the new ODEON Luxe cinema at Leeds retail park The Springs

Paul Oldridge, managing director of Redrow Homes (Yorkshire), said: “With planning permission now in place and having completed the land acquisition, we are excited about starting work as soon as is practically possible and proud to be the only housebuilder at Thorpe Park Leeds.

READ MORE: Ticket prices revealed for Odeon Luxe cinema at Leeds retail park The Springs

“The location is excellent, close to all the amenities and employment opportunities of Thorpe Park Leeds; and, subject to a successful conclusion to the West Yorkshire Combined Authority’s plans for a new railway station, our homes will be perfectly positioned for anyone who commutes to central Leeds or, indeed, York.”

Redrow’s development forms a ‘gateway’ to the eventual creation of circa 7,000 homes as part of the East Leeds extension.

Simon Marshall, joint chief executive at joint delivery partners Scarborough International Properties, said: “This residential scheme complements the overall appeal at Thorpe Park Leeds with the new Manston Lane Link Road opening soon and further office development planned.

“Our vision for a true mixed-use destination is founded on four key themes: community, health and wellbeing, connection and enterprise. We believe that Redrow shares our ethos as we work together to ensure integration of the Thorpe Park Leeds project to East Leeds’ wider community.”