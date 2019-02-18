First Bus distance themselves from 'parody' Facebook page about Leeds buses

A controversial Facebook page about Leeds bus drivers may be shut down after complaints.

The public page, called First Buses, has over 1,600 followers and lists its location as Donisthorpe Street in Hunslet - where one of First's Leeds depots is located.

These First buses have changed routes and timetables recently

Its administrators post spoof anecdotes parodying racism and bigotry, and also share political statements on topics such as Brexit. The content includes sexual references.

Strike threat among First Leeds bus drivers

However, many of the posts contain expletives and some members of the public have mistaken the page for an official First Bus social media account and even been using it to make complaints about the operator's service and driver behaviour.

One man claimed on the page that bus drivers were 'rude and obnoxious' towards children - and a reply from the administrators told him to 'keep your brats under control then'.

The company have confirmed that the page is not affiliated to First or officially verified.

A spokeswoman for First said:-

"We’ve been made aware of a parody First Bus Facebook page that has been making political statements, but we want to reassure customers that this social media page is not connected to First Bus and we have contacted Facebook to have the page removed."