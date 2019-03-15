Firms in Leeds are urged to ‘Give an Hour’ and help inspire young people

Leeds City Region Enterprise Partnership (LEP) has launched a new campaign to encourage small employers to make a difference to the futures of young people in the region.

The Give an Hour campaign is targeting small and medium sized businesses (SMEs) to offer an hour of their time to help young people prepare for the fast-changing world of work.

The campaign - run jointly by Leeds City Region and The Careers and Enterprise Company - highlights that in as little as one hour, organisations can help to transform a young person’s future by bringing to life different career opportunities and providing insight about the skills young people need to be work-ready and successful in the workplace.

The campaign also highlights other ways businesses can get involved such as becoming an Enterprise Adviser or becoming an ambassador for their industry and driving enterprise in education.

Roger Marsh, Chair of the Leeds City Region Enterprise Partnership, said: “This is a great way for businesses to find new talent and help shape the future workforce which will in turn benefit the local economy.

“Through the LEP’s Enterprise in Education programme we have already created over 32,000 new business encounters for young people and engaged with 250 senior leaders in business to help inspire young people about their future careers.

“I hope to see more businesses bridging the gap between education and employment over the next few months.”

To find out more about the scheme, visit futuregoals.co.uk/employers.