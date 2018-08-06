Firefighters tackling raging blaze on corn field

Have your say

Firefighters are tackling yet another blaze in a Wakefield corn field.

The fire is raging on land behind Fitzwilliam Primary School, just off Ella Street.

Emergency services are at the scene and the incident is ongoing.

This is the third corn field fire in less than a week.

Fire crews attended a 300-metre patch of land that was on fire at East Street in Havercroft, near Wakefield, yesterday night (Sunday).

And on Wednesday last week, 10 crews were called to tackle a massive crop fire near Sandal Castle, leading to homes being evacuated.

Updates to follow.