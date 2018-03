A woman was trapped in the wreckage when two cars collided in Birstall this morning.

Emergency services were called to Smithies Lane shortly before 7.40am.

A West Yorkshire Fire Service spokesman said one woman had become trapped after two cars collided.

He said she was freed from the wreckage by firefighters before being taken to hospital by ambulance.

