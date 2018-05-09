Firefighters rescue woman from river in Leeds

A WOMAN has been rescued from the River Aire in Leeds this morning.

Firefighters were called at 6.50am to Crown Point Bridge, Crown Point Road.

Specialist water rescue crews used a water rescue sled to rescue the woman and she was left in the care of paramedics.

Crews from Leeds, Hunslet and Rothwell all took part in the rescue, with a technical rescue officer also at the scene.

