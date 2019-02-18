Fire crews called to rescue Yorkshire woman with head stuck in toilet cubicle

Firefighters were called to the aid of a woman who got her head stuck in a toilet cubicle during the early hours.

Crews were dispatched to an address in Saltshouse Road, Hull, shortly before 1am this morning to help free her.

The woman's head was stuck fast between the partition walls of the cubicle.

Humberside Fire and Rescue Service said the woman's head was stuck fast between the partition walls of the cubicle.

Crews were able to release her using small tools and she was left in the care of the ambulance service.

