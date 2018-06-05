Fire crews called to person trapped after four lorry crash closes M62 motorway near Leeds and Wakefield

Emergency services have been called out and delays are expected after a multi vehicle smash on the M62 motorway.

The M62 Eastbound is closed between Junction 29 Leeds and Junction 30 Wakefield.

The cause is believed to be a collision between four lorries.

West Yorkshire Fire Service said: "Road traffic collision involving 4 HGV’s. 1 person trapped fire service personnel completing extrication. Police and ambulance on scene."

A spokesman for Highways England said: "All emergency services are en route to the scene.

"Please seek an alternative route and allow extra time for your journey this afternoon."

