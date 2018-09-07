Fire crews called to evacuate Leeds Magistrates Court

Have your say

One fire engine was called to Leeds Magistrates Court today after a fire alarm went off.

The court was evacuated after the alarm was sounded at the premises in Westgate, LS1, this morning.

Fire engines were called to Leeds Magistrates Court (Stock photo).

But the call out turned out to be a false alarm, a spokesman for West Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service said.

The entire incident lasted a matter of minutes.

A spokesman said: "One fire engine from Leeds Fire Station attended an automatic fire alarm at West Yorkshire Magistrates Court, Leeds today.

"The time of call was 11.11am and the incident was over by 11.21am."

