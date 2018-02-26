Fire crews called to blaze at Leeds house

Have your say

Fire crews were called to a blaze at a house in Leeds tonight.

West Yorkshire Fire service were called to a kitchen fire in Pudsey in Leeds at about 7.20pm.

Fire engines at the blaze

The blaze in the kitchen involved fire fighters wearing breathing apparatus entering the kitchen and using ventilation to extinguish the fire.

No one is believed to have been injured, after working smoke detectors sounded inside the house.

The cause of the blaze is not currently known.

Earlier today, the fire service issued a warning on how to deal with chip pan fires - see the video above.