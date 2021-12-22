Fire crews called out to blaze at bungalow on Templegate Avenue Halton near Temple Newsam Park in Leeds

Firefighters were called out to a home in east Leeds near Temple Newsam Park in the early hours today (Wednesday).

By Joseph Keith
Wednesday, 22nd December 2021, 12:09 pm

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said crews attended a bungalow in Templegate Avenue, Halton.

They were called out at about 4am and extinguished the blaze.

Read More

Read More
Read more: Click here to read more headlines on our website

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Templegate Avenue, Halton Moor. Picture: Google

Fire crews from Killingbeck Fire Station, Garforth Fire Station and Leeds Fire Station attended.

Support the YEP and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news and the latest on Leeds United, With a digital subscription, you see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Click here to subscribe.

Leeds