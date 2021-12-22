They were called out at about 4am and extinguished the blaze.

Read more: Click here to read more headlines on our website

Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.

Support the YEP and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news and the latest on Leeds United, With a digital subscription, you see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Click here to subscribe.