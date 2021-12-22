Fire crews called out to blaze at bungalow on Templegate Avenue Halton near Temple Newsam Park in Leeds
Firefighters were called out to a home in east Leeds near Temple Newsam Park in the early hours today (Wednesday).
West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said crews attended a bungalow in Templegate Avenue, Halton.
They were called out at about 4am and extinguished the blaze.
Fire crews from Killingbeck Fire Station, Garforth Fire Station and Leeds Fire Station attended.
