Fire crews battle derelict nightclub fire in Leeds for three hours

Firefighters dealt with a large blaze at former nightclub Upstairs Downstairs in the Armley area of Leeds last night.

A West Yorkshire Fire Service spokesperson said crews were called to the derelict building on Armley Ridge Road just before 9pm on Tuesday, October 9.

The former Upstairs Downstairs nightclub building on Armley Ridge Road.

Two crews from Leeds Fire Station and one from Stanningley were dealing with the fire at the two-storey 30mx40m building, which is 50 per cent involved in the fire across both floors.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said the blaze was spotted by a Police Community Support Officer just before 9pm, and the last of the fire crews left the scene just before midnight.

Police closed Armley Ridge Road between Paisley Terrace and Town Street while firefighters dealt with the blaze, but the road is now re-open.