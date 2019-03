Have your say

Five fire engines were called to Wakefield street after a blaze broke out at a house.

The fire took hold at the property on Berners Street at around 8pm last night, Sunday, March 10.

Berners Street in Wakefield.

The crews from Wakefield, Ossett, Dewsbury, Normanton and Hunslet attended along with an aerial platform from Huddersfield.

A search of the house found no people were inside at the time and the fire had not spread to neighbouring properties.

There are no other details of how the fire was started at this time.