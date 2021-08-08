Fire breaks out at Leeds Council run sheltered accommodation St Augustines Court in Harehills
Firefighters were called to a sheltered accommodation block last night (Saturday).
A fire had broken out in the communal area of St Augustines Court, a Leeds City Council-run service in Harehills Place, Harehills.
It happened shortly before 11am.
Two fire engines from Killingbeck an two from Leeds were called to put out the ground floor fire.
One person was led to safety by firefighters and checked over by paramedics from Yorkshire Ambulance Service at the scene.
Fire crews used three hose reel jets and a high powered fan to deal with the fire.
St Augustines Court is made up of 31 one-bedroom flats.
