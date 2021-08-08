A fire had broken out in the communal area of St Augustines Court, a Leeds City Council-run service in Harehills Place, Harehills.

It happened shortly before 11am.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

St Augustines Court in Harehills Place (photo: Google).

Two fire engines from Killingbeck an two from Leeds were called to put out the ground floor fire.

One person was led to safety by firefighters and checked over by paramedics from Yorkshire Ambulance Service at the scene.

Fire crews used three hose reel jets and a high powered fan to deal with the fire.

St Augustines Court is made up of 31 one-bedroom flats.