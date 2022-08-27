Fire breaks at out above Leeds village shop

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Appliances rushed to the scene at Cross Hills in Kippax after the call came in at about 12.15pm.

They used two breathing apparatus and a hose-reel jet to extinguish the flames above the takeaway.

Nobody was reported injured in the fire.

The crews, who had come from Garforth, Castleford and Rothwell, had all left the scene shortly after 2pm.