FIREFIGHTERS dealt with a fire that caused serious damage to a house in Morley this morning.
Crews were called to the house on Fountain Street at 8.30am today (Sat Dec 22).
A spokeswoman for West Yorkshiree Fire Service said the house was 100 per cent involved in fire.
The spokeswoman said no-one was in the property and there were no reports of any injuries.
A total; ogf 15 firefighters from stations at Morley and Dewsbury attended the incident.
The cause og the blaze is under investigation.
