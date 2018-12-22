Fire badly damages house on Fountain Street in Morley

Have your say

FIREFIGHTERS dealt with a fire that caused serious damage to a house in Morley this morning.

Crews were called to the house on Fountain Street at 8.30am today (Sat Dec 22).

A spokeswoman for West Yorkshiree Fire Service said the house was 100 per cent involved in fire.

The spokeswoman said no-one was in the property and there were no reports of any injuries.

A total; ogf 15 firefighters from stations at Morley and Dewsbury attended the incident.

The cause og the blaze is under investigation.

