Fire crews battled a fire in a Hunslet cafe on Friday morning.

Two pumps from Hunslet were called at 7.41am on Friday, January 25 to Mickey's Munch Box on Church Street in Hunslet.

Mickey's Munch Box. PIC: Google

They were at the scene for over an hour.

No injuries were reported.