A fire broke out in a bakery in Bradford.

Firefighters attended Millersdale Close, Euroway Trading Estate, Bierley, at around 10.10pm last night.

The fire was in an oven of a unit used as a bakery which was inside a two storey building measuring 100 metres by 150 metres.

Crews used two hose reels, four breathing apparatus sets and a high powered fan to clear the building of smoke.

Staff from Bradford, Odsal and Cleckheaton attended.