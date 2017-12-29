Final chance for festive magic in Leeds

An enchanting family adventure that takes young audiences on a magical journey to discover the true meaning of Christmas is running at the West Yorkshire Playhouse for a final two days.

Crumble’s Search for Christmas is being performed for three shows today (Dec 29) and another three performances tomorrow. (Dec 30)

The production runs for 55 minutes in the Courtyard Theatre and is aimed at children aged between two and six.

The story of friendship and discovery follows curious woodland creature Crumble as he encounters an array of furry friends, and stars Leeds-born Emily Goldie and Riana Duce, and Bradford’s Lucy Bairstow.

It is written and directed by Robert Alan Evans, whose past productions include The Night Before Christmas. For tickets, see www.wyp.org.uk