Fia’s fund gets off to a flying start in Leeds and Wakefield

Representatives of a new community organisation set up to support those struggling with poor mental health were out in Leeds and Wakefield at the weekend, spreading the word about their organisation.

The Fia Not Campaign, which aims to become a charity, will support young people in need of help, including through a safe house for those in crisis.

It has been launched by the friends and family of Sophia Theobald, a 27-year-old model and aspiring mental health nurse from Lupset, Wakefield who took her own life last year after suffering with anxiety and depression.

On Saturday night, a live music event took place at Bad Apples in Leeds to raise money for the group, which needs £5,000 to get up and running.

Donna Hackleton, a friend of Fia’s, said the final total from the event was still to be totted up, but she hoped it would take the group’s fundraising efforts to around £2,000.

She said: “Saturday’s event was fantastic from start to finish. We saw some amazing entertainment, caught up with some old friends, made some new friends, and raised a bit of money too.”

Members of Fia Not were also raising awareness at Wakefield’s Long Division music and culture festival, over the weekend. Some of the performers who took to the stage are also taking part in Viva La Fia, a live music event in October, dedicated to raising funds for Fia Not.

Fia’s mum Jaquie Hanson said: “We need to keep fighting for Fia, to carry on her legacy and help people, as she wanted to herself.”