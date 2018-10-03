Festival of solidarity for city’s food banks

Have your say

A folk-singing double act is organising a day of music in Leeds to help raise money for food banks.

Skinner and Twitch’s Acoustic Roots Solidarity Festival, run by Skinner and Twitch (aka Steve Skinner and Sandra Twitchett), takes place at The Grove Inn on Saturday. It runs from 12.40pm until 10.25pm and will feature performances from different acts.

Visitors can bring donations of non-perishable foods and toiletries or search Skinner and Twitch on www.mydonate.bt.com to donate. Visit www.facebook.com/SkinnerTwitch to watch the festival live online.