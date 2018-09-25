Festival fun at Leeds Kirkgate Market

The first ever Leeds Kirkgate Market Festival will be held later this week.

The three day event, dubbed #KMfest, runs from September 27 to 29 and will shine the spotlight on retailers, artists, designers and makers.

Visitors will have the chance to watch food demonstrations, try their hand at chocolate making, and enjoy live music and take advantage of discount offers.

As part of the festival, the market will also be joining in the world’s biggest coffee morning on Friday in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support.

Councillor Asghar Khan, Leeds City Council’s deputy executive member with responsibility for markets, said: “Kirkgate Market is such a fantastic landmark in our city and so it’s great to celebrate it and all the market traders within it. It promises to be a fantastic few days for all ages to enjoy.”