Fears for welfare of missing Bradford man Daniel Spafford

An appeal has been launched to trace a missing man as fears grow over his welfare.

West Yorkshire Police have released a picture of Daniel Spafford, 31, of Bradford, after he was reported missing on Tuesday from his home in Little Horton.

A police spokesperson said: "He is described as white, around 5ft 4in tall and of thin build with long dark brown hair and dark brown facial hair.

"He may was last seen wearing a bandana, blue checked shirt, dark trousers and dark trainers, and carrying a rucksack and a tent."

Anyone with information about his whereabouts should call police on 101 with the log number 1064 of August 21.