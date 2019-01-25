Father escorted from Leeds secondary school after 'dispute'

A man was escorted from his daughter's secondary school after staging a 'sit-in protest' and blocking staff cars in the car park.

The incident happened at Ruth Gorse Academy on Black Bull Street on Thursday. Although police would not comment on the nature of the dispute, it is believed that he is a father who was objecting to his daughter's mobile phone being confiscated.

He left his van blocking the staff car park and refused to leave the school premises.

West Yorkshire Police said:-

"At 4.34pm yesterday police were called to The Ruth Gorse Academy, on Black Bull Street, where a man was refusing to leave the premises and his van had been left blocking the staff car park.

"Officers attended and escorted him from the premises after making numerous requests for him to leave of his own accord.

"The issue the man was complaining about was a civil dispute and no offences have been recorded."