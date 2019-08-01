Fast & Furious: Hobbs and Shaw - the Yorkshire power station used to shoot film starring The Rock

A new action film starring Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson and Idris Elba features scenes shot at a Yorkshire power station.

Fast & Furious: Hobbs and Shaw is a spin-off movie released in UK cinemas this week.

Idris Elba. Picture by Yui Mok/PA Wire.

But during filming The Rock - a former WWE wrestler - was spotted hitting the weights at the World Fitness Gym in Doncaster during the production.

That's because the stars had been shooting at Eggborough Power Station, near Selby.

The film, which also stars Jason Statham and Vanessa Kirby and was directed by David Leitch, follows lawman Luke Hobbs and outcast Deckard Shaw form an unlikely alliance when a cyber-genetically enhanced villain threatens the future of humanity, according to the Internet Movie Database.

Eggborough Power Station. Picture by Tony Johnson.

Chase scenes from the film were filmed at the Eggborough Power Station, the towers of which can be seen in the advert for the film.

Parts of Glasgow, Woking, London and Universal Studios in the USA were also used for filming.

During his stop at the gym, Johnson posed for photographs with members of the public.

The Yorkshire Post's sister paper Doncaster Free Press reported on the stop-off last November.

It reported that Alicia Carrera, who runs the gym with her husband Craie Carrera, said regulars were left open-mouthed when the wrestling star turned actor began working out alongside them.

She said: "We only knew half an hour beforehand that he was coming. When he walked in, people couldn't believe it."

"A few weeks ago, we were visited by a bodyguard who said he had a famous client who was filming in the area and was interested in using the gym.

"He said he couldn't say who it was and we didn't ask. He took some photos and details of the gym and said he would get back to us when he had spoken to his client."