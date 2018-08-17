Fashion brand Timberland to open new Leeds store

Have your say

A new tenant of Trinity Leeds has been revealed as outdoor fashion brand Timberland.

The company will open a new store at 21 Albion Street on Tuesday August 21.

The closest Timberland stores are currently at McArthur Glen designer outlet in York and Meadowhall in Sheffield.

The American brand, which is headquartered in New Hampshire, began as a manufacturer of waterproof footwear before expanding into clothing.