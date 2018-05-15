Farmer’s Market in north Leeds to celebrate 10th anniversary

A special celebration will be held in Oakwood this Saturday to mark 10 years of the north Leeds suburb’s farmers’ market.

The popular market was formed a decade ago by a group of local volunteers who wanted to showcase local food and produce and organisers say it has now become something of a ‘community hub’.

This Saturday, to mark their landmark birthday, the market will also feature North Leeds jazz, an anniversary Oakwood brew from Nomadic beers, face-painting and a special birthday cake.

Pat Urry, market committee chairwoman, said: “The market organisers can hardly believe that 10 years have gone by since our first market day. We are delighted with the continuing support of the local community and our loyal farmers and producers.”

Most of the markets 20-or-so stalls come from within a 30-mile radius - with a few exceptions such as fish - to sell the likes of meat, heese, fruit and veg, eggs and brad.

Pat added: “It is a sign of the market’s success that a number of stalls have been with us throughout our 10-year life.

“Overall the market has been a great great success and become something of a community hub – a great place to meet friends and socialise as well the shop. It is run by the Roundhay Environmental Action Project (REAP) and everyone involved is a volunteer. We believe that the market has reinvigorated the local area and been a trigger for other community activities.

“So next Saturday will be a real celebration and we hope lots of people will come along.”

The market runs from 9am to 12.30pm at the Oakwood Clock.